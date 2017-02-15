Wife accused in husband’s murder wants statement thrown out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force wife accused of murdering her husband is fighting again to get some incriminating statements thrown out.

Amy Herrera is charged with the 2012 murder of her husband, Marc Herrera, during a party at their home in the Heights. Herrera says Marc was abusive and forced her to take his gun, put it in his mouth and shoot him. Investigators didn’t buy her story.

A judge recently ruled that her statement to a friend, saying she wishes she could kill him again can be included at trial. Herrera said it after she found out Marc was a member of “Ashley Madison,” a website for married people looking to have an affair.

But her attorney argues because she’s charged with second degree murder, which is not premeditated murder, this comment isn’t relevant and it was made after Marc’s death.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.