Wife accused in husband’s murder wants statement thrown out

By Published: Updated:
amy herrera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force wife accused of murdering her husband is fighting again to get some incriminating statements thrown out.

Amy Herrera is charged with the 2012 murder of her husband, Marc Herrera, during a party at their home in the Heights. Herrera says Marc was abusive and forced her to take his gun, put it in his mouth and shoot him. Investigators didn’t buy her story.

A judge recently ruled that her statement to a friend, saying she wishes she could kill him again can be included at trial. Herrera said it after she found out Marc was a member of “Ashley Madison,” a website for married people looking to have an affair.

But her attorney argues because she’s charged with second degree murder, which is not premeditated murder, this comment isn’t relevant and it was made after Marc’s death.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s