Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Investigations into Russia to continue after Flynn’s exit

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President Trump’s administration facing more allegations that top aides were in contact with Russia but this time before election night. The unnamed officials say federal agents are “sifting through” a trove of “intercepted communications” showing “members of the President’s campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contact with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election.” This follows former Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s abrupt resignation after allegations he was talking with Russia before Trump took office. The White House is still denying any such pre-election contact.

Full story: Investigations into Russia to continue after Flynn’s exit

2. False alarm, University of New Mexico police say a man who claimed he was the victim of a violent robbery at the Casa Del Rio dorms late Monday night lied. The man, who’s not a student, claimed he was attacked by two men with black hoodies in the elevator at the apartment complex. But police, say security video did not show the alleged crime. Lying about a crime can be a crime. But, police say they will not pursue charges against the man who later admitted he made it up.

Full story: UNM: Man lied about attempted robbery on campus

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. High pressure building over the area will lock out rain and snow giving us a full day of sunshine ahead.

Full story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. New Mexico health officials are concerned about the flu this season. Doctors say just this past week there have been more than 120 flu cases reported and more than 100 hospitalizations statewide. They’re also investigating four flu-related deaths. They are issuing an advisory and are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

Full story: Health officials warn of widespread flu activity

5. Some local couples are beginning married life after a very convenient way to say their vows was offered on Valentine’s Day. At the Rio Rancho law offices Michael Sanchez’s job title is attorney and ordained minister. On Valentine’s Day Tuesday, couples were able to drive right up to the window and get married for free.

Full story: New Mexico attorney marries couples at drive-thru window

The Morning’s Top Stories