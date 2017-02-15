Suspect in armed carjacking expected in court Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The armed carjacking suspect shot by police is out of the hospital and behind bars.

Albuquerque Police Department officers say they tried to arrest 41-year-old Lee Brandenburg on several warrants Friday, but he pulled a gun pointed it at himself and then ran from them.

They found him outside a state office building on San Antonio near I-25 where they say he tried to pull a woman out of her SUV at gunpoint and even pointed the gun at officers. That prompted officers to open fire, shooting both Brandenburg and his victim in the leg.

Officer later learned Brandenburg had also tried to carjack another driver but failed because the car wouldn’t start.

Brandenburg is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.