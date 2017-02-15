Stand up comedian headlines three local shows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opportunities to enjoy a good laugh from a live comedian seem to come every once in a while in the Duke City, but one comic is changing that.

Will Spottedbear is a nation-wide touring stand-up comedian who will be in the Duke City for three shows.

Spottedbear, along with Show Producer, Kendra Brand, joined KRQE This Morning to talk about their upcoming events.

Spottedbear recently won the “Funniest person in Minneapolis” and was featured on Outrageous Acts of Psych on the Science Channel.

Comic fans can watch his show at Open Source Comedy on February 17, Hotel Andaluz on February 24, and Tricklock Performance Lab on February, 24.

For more information, visit his website.