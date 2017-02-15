Service group donates toys to children at Carrie Tingley Hospital

By Published: Updated:
toy-delivery-carrie-tingley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of children at Carrie Tingley Hospital have new toys to bring them some joy, all thanks to the American Legion Auxiliary.

The national president visited the hospital to deliver the toys and visit with the kids and their families. The group is a women’s patriotic service group.

The toys are meant to help a child be brave before a surgery or an appointment.

“I know there are children when something happens are a little afraid of coming to the doctor, and all this does is making it easy for the children to find a home away from home,” said Mary Davis, American Legion Auxiliary.

Each year, Carrie Tingley Hospital sees more than 15,000 children.

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s