Service group donates toys to children at Carrie Tingley Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of children at Carrie Tingley Hospital have new toys to bring them some joy, all thanks to the American Legion Auxiliary.

The national president visited the hospital to deliver the toys and visit with the kids and their families. The group is a women’s patriotic service group.

The toys are meant to help a child be brave before a surgery or an appointment.

“I know there are children when something happens are a little afraid of coming to the doctor, and all this does is making it easy for the children to find a home away from home,” said Mary Davis, American Legion Auxiliary.

Each year, Carrie Tingley Hospital sees more than 15,000 children.