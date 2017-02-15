Santa Fe gears up for Restaurant Week

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the eighth year the state has showcased the regions remarkable restaurants with a highly anticipated event.

New Mexico Restaurant Week has helped to boost local restaurant businesses during the slow time of year by having restaurants all over the state offer up their best plates.

Organizer, Michele Ostrove, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss what the week is all about.

Restaurants are encouraged to put their “best food forward” to entice customers from all over the state to visit for the first time or return.

Eighty restaurants will be participating this year with several new restaurants joining in.

Along with delicious menu item, will be offering fun daytime events, such as mixology classes, demonstrations, and even tastings.

Reservations should be made for both dining and events.

For more information, visit their website.