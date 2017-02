ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rape charges will not be re-filed against a University of New Mexico football player.

It happened at the Lobo Village apartments last year. A 19-year-old female student told police Nias Martin held her down and raped her.

Police say they confronted Martin with text messages. He admitted to having sex with her while she repeatedly told him “no” and “stop.”

But prosecutors say the woman is not cooperating so they won’t pursue the case.