ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say Eubank at Snow Heights is currently closed in both directions due to a fatal accident.

Police say the accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle has been deemed a full motors call out. They say the intersection will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

