Pet Of The Week: Newt And The Thrift Store Sale

Joe Willson from Animal Humane and Newt joined New Mexico Living to help find you a four-legged friend. Newt is a what they call a “pocket pity” because of her size, this is as big as she is going to get. She is good with other animals with one exception, she doesn’t do well with chickens. You can visit her at the main campus located on Virginia SE.

Also, Animal Humane’s Thrift Store is celebrating with a 50% off storewide sale, March 4th and 5th. The are also accepting donations of clothing, furniture and other gently used goods. All sales and donations benefit their four-legged friends.

