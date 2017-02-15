Owner of Farmington bond company convicted of fraud

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – A Farmington jury has convicted a man for extorting money from a woman who secured a bail bond through his company.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports that Daniel Goldberg Sr. was convicted on Friday of fourth-degree felony fraud and petty misdemeanor fraud. He was charged with fraud after collecting two payments from a woman who did not own money on her bond from a 2014 arrest.

Goldberg’s attorney said he disagreed with the verdict. He said he plans to file a motion for a mistrial because the court allowed a witness to testify who was not qualified to do so.

A sentencing date has not been set.