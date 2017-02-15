New Mexico’s only GOP congressman backs Flynn investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s only GOP congressman says he would back a probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s pre-inauguration conversations with a Russian ambassador.

Congressman Steve Pearce spokeswoman Keeley Christensen said Wednesday the Hobbs Republican supports “an investigation to ensure no laws were violated.”

The comment comes after The Associated Press asked Pearce’s office if he supported calls by Democrats for the House Oversight Committee to look into Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador and into a possible violation of the Logan Act.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer disclosed that President Donald Trump was told in late January that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about those conversations.

Flynn resigned late Monday.

Some Congressional Republicans are brushing off calls for an investigation.