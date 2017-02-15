New Mexico lawmaker wants higher taxes on alcohol

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It might be a way to get the state’s alcohol abuse problem under control, and it has nothing to do with DWI penalties. One lawmaker wants higher taxes on alcohol.

The idea is to raise the liquor excise tax, which is a tax alcohol producers or retailers pay. But consumers could see the price of their drink go up.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Joanne Ferrary from Las Cruces.

For liquor, the tax would increase from $1.60 to more than $7 per liter. For beer, it would increase from 41 cents to more than $3 per gallon, and wine would go from 45 cents to over $2 per liter.

These hikes aren’t for customers to pay, but it would still mean they could get charged more.

Back in 2011, a lawmaker tried to pass a similar liquor excise tax increase. At the time, the Department of Health said the measure could help New Mexico’s alcohol abuse problem. The higher the tax, the less is bought and consumed.

But Wednesday, the Governor’s Office said they don’t believe that’s true, and won’t support this bill.

“The governor is not going to raise taxes. There’s a better way to do this and that means tougher laws on the books for DWI,” Chris Sanchez, the governor’s spokesperson, said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Rep. Ferrary for comment on her bill, but were told she was busy with other things Wednesday.

Microbreweries and small wineries would not be impacted by this bill.