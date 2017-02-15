Mostly sunny skies will hold across the state for the next two days with highs well above average. Afternoon temperatures will top out near 60° in the metro area and 70’s down to the south. The weekend storm system will likely drop south of the state but still bring in enough moisture to create scattered showers on Sunday.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
