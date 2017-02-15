Man awaiting trial for voluntary manslaughter arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Related Coverage Police arrest driver accused of hitting pedestrian on purpose

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge let an accused killer out of jail while he awaits trial, but it didn’t take long for Joseph Perea to get in trouble again.

The 21-year-old was arrested last month after his ex-girlfriend told police he pulled out a knife when she went to his home to get some of her belongings.

When police showed up to talk to Perea, he denied it and begged the officers not to take him back to jail.

“Honestly there’s no way of proving either side,” Perea said.

“Basically the way it works is the state has to take on charges,” one officer said. “That’s where we’re at. I’m just being up front.”

But Perea insisted he never pulled out a knife. His mother also defended her son, saying his ex-girlfriend wasn’t supposed to be there and broke into her home.

“Please don’t do this. This is going to f*** up everything that I’ve been working so hard for,” Perea said.

He’s referring to the open count of voluntary manslaughter he was charged with back in August of last year. He’s accused of hitting and killing 22-year-old Devon Martinez outside a party with his car. It was a tragic night the victim’s mother re-lives every day.

“I’m angry. I mean somebody took my baby. They stole him from me,” Melanie Cotter said. “Joseph got to spend the holidays with his family. I didn’t get to spend them with my son.”

Perea was initially booked on a $1 million bond. A judge dropped it, and Perea bonded out for $5,000 cash in October. But he had very strict rules to follow under his conditions of release. He wasn’t allowed to be in possession of “any dangerous weapon,” including a knife.

Perea’s ex-girlfriend told police he never “lunged” at her with it, but that she was afraid he would stab her.

Perea is still behind bars as of Wednesday evening. Cotter hopes he’ll stay there.

“I want them to know that we got a life sentence. These people are not getting life sentences and they get out and they’re committing more crimes,” she said.

If Perea gets out again he is not allowed to have contact with the ex-girlfriend, who was also in the car at the time Martinez was killed.