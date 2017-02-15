Local company to bring dozens of tech jobs to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company is bringing dozens of out-of-state tech jobs back home.

New Mexico-based SolAero Technologies got its start at Sandia Labs, but currently its manufacturing facility is in California.

Wednesday, Gov. Martinez and Mayor Berry joined SolAero to announce the company is moving that facility to Albuquerque, creating about 100 jobs.

The company’s focus is supplying solar panels for satellites that could help expand internet access on a global scale.

“It’s great for New Mexico, it’s great for the company, it’s great for jobs, but realizing the vision of the project should be great for the world,” said Brad Clevenger, President of SolAero Technologies.

The company is investing $10 million to upgrade its Albuquerque facility.

