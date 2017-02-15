Lobo women cannot finish at Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They went up by as much as 7 points during the game and seemed to have the momentum.

Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team ran out of steam down the stretch falling to Boise State on the road Wednesday night 64-62.

Lobo senior center Richelle Van der Keijl had a double double of 22 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Alex Lapeyrolerie scored 17 points for the Lobos while Cherise Beynon followed up her triple double performance with only 10 points on the night.

Jayda Bovero is one of four Lobos to score in double figures. She had 11 points in the loss. The Lobos drop to 9-5 in league play and will host Fresno State Saturday at 1pm.