Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. High pressure building over the area will lock out rain and snow… giving us a full day of sunshine ahead. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than what was felt earlier this week – expect the 50s to return to the Albuquerque-metro area.

THURSDAY: Another day of sunshine and temperatures near to just above seasonal averages. Great day to get outside!

FRIDAY: Most noticeable difference between Thursday and Friday will be increasing cloud cover out west ahead of our next big weather-maker. We’ll squeeze in another day of warmer than average temperatures before rain, snow and slightly cooler temperatures arrive this weekend.