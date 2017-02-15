John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

The weather will remain mild and quiet through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will warm to just a few degrees above average by Friday.

Another storm will drop down for the weekend. Models have pushed the track on this storm to south of the state Sunday into Monday. However, the models also suggest that a piece of this storm will break off and track through the state, allowing for a shot at a few showers. Given the warm nature of this storm, snow levels will be rather high with most locations seeing rain. Winds will also be on the gusty side on Sunday.