In The Kitchen: Spaghetti and Shrimp Meal

Jan Laird from Jan’s on 4th and representing the La Montanita Co-op, joined New Mexico Living to make a spaghetti and shrimp meal.

This month is volume discount month at the Co-op, so the more you buy the more you save. In addition, Jan’s on 4th has spots available in her cooking classes this week, where you can learn to cook the meal she prepared for us.

Recipe for the spaghetti and shrimp meal:

Cook spaghetti in a pot of boiling salted water according to package directions and then drain.

Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat until butter melts.

Add shrimp and cook until opaque about 1-2 minutes per side.

Do not to over cook shrimp.

Transfer shrimp to plate.

Add garlic and pepper flakes to skillet.

Cook for 1 minute.

Add tomatoes and cook until they soften, 2-3 minutes.

Stir in wine, simmer 2 minutes.

Add spinach, pasta and shrimp toss until spinach wilts, season with salt.

Serve pasta with Parmesan cheese and garnish with pine nuts.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by La Montanita Co-op