Holly Holm files appeal after UFC 208 loss

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm has filed an appeal with the New York State Athletic Commission after her loss to Dutch fighter Germaine de Randamie.

This loss brought Holly’s MMA Record to 10-3, and made de Randamie the first ever Women’s UFC Featherweight Champion. It was an unpopular decision but all three judges scored it in de Randamie’s favor.

What made the loss more difficult for Holm, is that de Randamie threw and landed punches after the bell twice during the fight. No points were taken from de Randamie for the punches and the outcome of the fight caused a social media firestorm.

“It wasn’t like in the last punch of a combination when the bell rang. It was intentional and it was after the bell. I mean, those were some of her best shots of the whole fight were after the bell. I don’t know how the judges saw that, but if they saw that as points for her then what can you do,” Holm said after the fight.

Holm’s camp is asking the New York Athletic Commission for a review of Referee Todd Anderson’s failure to deduct a point or more from de Randamie after she threw punches after the bell in rounds two and three. Holm’s camp would like adjustments made to the scorecards according to the rules and regulations of the New York Athletic Commission.

The appeal letter states that “regulations make it clear that when a foul is committed, the referee “shall then assess the foul to the offending contestant and deduct points . . . if the referee deems it appropriate, and notify the commission, the corners, the official scorekeeper of his decision on whether the foul was accidental or intentional and whether any point deduction . . . is imposed.”

De Randamie has called for a rematch after an onslaught of criticism from fans and fighters in the combat community.