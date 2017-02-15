High school students compete in food truck challenge

By Published: Updated:
sandia-hs-food-truck-challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a food truck challenge for high school kids.

For two days, Sandia High School students in the culinary arts program are competing against each other for the best food truck.

In less than a month, they have to create their own business plan, get local sponsors and feed hundreds of students, who they hope will like their food.

“I feel like we learn a lot about being in the real world. We have to collaborate with our DECA partners to build menus, to basically build a business,” student Tara Giesen said.

“It’s important because they can put this on their resume, they can say they’ve catered an event for 250 guests,” culinary arts teacher Unna Valdez said.

The group of students that makes the most profit, wins.

They’ll get a pizza party, t-shirts and bragging rights for the year.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s