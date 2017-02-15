High school students compete in food truck challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a food truck challenge for high school kids.

For two days, Sandia High School students in the culinary arts program are competing against each other for the best food truck.

In less than a month, they have to create their own business plan, get local sponsors and feed hundreds of students, who they hope will like their food.

“I feel like we learn a lot about being in the real world. We have to collaborate with our DECA partners to build menus, to basically build a business,” student Tara Giesen said.

“It’s important because they can put this on their resume, they can say they’ve catered an event for 250 guests,” culinary arts teacher Unna Valdez said.

The group of students that makes the most profit, wins.

They’ll get a pizza party, t-shirts and bragging rights for the year.