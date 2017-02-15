For Your Information: Buffalo Soldiers

When the Buffalo Soldiers came into New Mexico, they were some of the first to set up Forts and try to establish some order in this part of the Wild West. They protected trade routes throughout the state and played a pivotal part of the American South West. They not only had to deal with glaring racism but also the uncertain time of the state.

In celebration of Black History Month, the special featuring the Buffalo Soldiers will air in its entirety on February 23 at 10 p.m. on Fox New Mexico.

