Following Trump order, IRS shifts on health care mandate

RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press TOM MURPHY, Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2014 file photo, health care tax forms 8962, 1095-A, and 8965, are seen in Washington. The Obama administration says it's giving employers who need more time a limited extension for critical reporting requirements next year under the federal health care law. The Treasury Department said Monday it acted after many employers complained they might not be able to get information processed in time. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it’s following President Donald Trump’s executive order on health care by easing enforcement of the unpopular Obama-era requirement for people to have coverage or risk fines.

Trump directed federal agencies to ease the health law’s rules after he took office.

An IRS spokesman says the IRS had planned to start rejecting returns this year on which the taxpayer failed to indicate whether or not he had coverage.

But the IRS says it will keep processing such returns, as it has in the past.

Many of the law’s supporters consider the coverage requirement essential for nudging younger, healthy people into the insurance pool to keep premiums in check.

The IRS says the requirement is still the law.