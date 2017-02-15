Eastern New Mexico fraud scheme leads to mayor’s resignation

LOGAN, N.M. (KRQE) – After investigative reporter Larry Barker uncovered a partnership between a convicted felon and the mayor of Logan, New Mexico, the mayor resigned.

Mayor David Babb resigned on Monday.

Babb admits he was involved with John Harley. Harley sold more than 50 heating and air conditioning units all over eastern New Mexico.

A state inspector later found the work to be shoddy and dangerous. As a licensed electrician, Babb allegedly bought the heaters and gave them to Harley for installation.

Harley disappeared this summer and remains a fugitive.

The mayor says he got duped and used poor judgement, but he says he’s not a crook.