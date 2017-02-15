Couple loses $7,000 after Club Rio Rancho closes

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple is suing the now-shuttered Club Rio Rancho after their wedding plans were ruined and they say they lost more than $7,000 to book the venue.

Gladys Olivas and Orlando Gonzales were set to be married on April 22. They paid to book the venue, but they learned late last year that the country club was shutting down.

“We gave a $600 deposit and then we paid the remainder off the following month,” said Gonzales.

According to the contract, $600 was paid on July 20. In August, the couple paid $6,423.95, totaling $7,023.95.

“We discovered the weekend after Christmas on the news, on Channel 13 news actually, that the Club Rio Rancho was going out of business. That was the first time we heard about it,” he said.

They are now fighting to get their money back.

“It was a little bit of a nightmare,” Gonzales said. “We had paid that amount of money thinking that was secured and out from underneath us, it kind of got,the rug got pulled from underneath us and $7,000 we thought was secured, we now had to come up with again,” he said.

“What we hope to find out in the lawsuit is what happened to the money, and who knew what when as far as when they were on financial straits,” attorney Brian Branch said.

“The grass I was looking forward to. My pictures being taken there with the view of the mountains, and it accommodated all the people we were having at the wedding,” Gladys said.

Jhett Browne, the owner of Club Rio Rancho, is named in the lawsuit. He has not returned messages left by KRQE News 13 or by Gonzales. But KRQE News 13 reached a former minority owner of the country club.

“Not only do I feel for the couple, it’s just absolutely terrible. It just gives you a pit in your stomach,” said Bob Gallagher.

“I do have a list of over 30 events that have been scheduled in 2017 with approximately $75,000 to $80,000 in deposits that were taken by Club Rio Rancho,” he said, noting he hasn’t communicated with Browne since September.

Gallagher parted ways with Club Rio Rancho before its closure on January 1 when it was handed over to the bank.

The country club had faced financial turmoil including nearly $4 million in debt, and according to the city, owed more than $350,000 in water bills and penalties.