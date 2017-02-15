Convicted cop killer faces parole board after serving nearly 30 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted cop killer appeared in court Wednesday, to see if he will be set free after nearly 30 years in prison. Back in 1987, Officer John Carrillo and his rookie partner John Messimer responded to a domestic violence call at Merrill Chamberlain’s home in the Northeast Heights.

Chamberlain invited the officers inside. As the officers searched the home for a woman, Chamberlain opened fire, hitting Carrillo in the chest, killing him.

Chamberlain, a former Sandia labs physicist, was sentenced to 31 years.

He’s currently serving time at the Lea County Correctional Facility.

It could be up to two weeks before the state parole board makes a decision on whether to grant him probation.