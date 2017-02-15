Construction company says same thieves caught twice on camera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – A local company said the same thief broke into its construction equipment yard, and was caught on camera both times. Now, they are fed up want it to stop.

“Same exact truck, same exact guy,” said Marie Guerrero, Corporate Office Manager of Jack’s Mechanical Solutions Inc.

Thieves hit Jack’s Mechanical Solutions’ yard in August 2016, and again Sunday. Both times they were after the same thing.

“They take off with a welder we had attached to a trailer,” said Guerrero.

And both times they were caught on camera. In the surveillance video from August, the suspects drive up to the gate in a white truck.

“Comes and cuts our lock off. And these just roll apart,” said Selina Martinez, Executive Supervisor of Jack’s Mechanical Solutions Inc.

The male suspect opens the gate, and the driver backs into the construction company’s yard. A few minutes later, the same white truck appears and drives off with a welder.

“Welders are very expensive,” said Guerrero.

Each welder costs almost $7,000, and the trailer is also a couple thousand. Fast forward to Sunday — that same white truck was caught on camera again. But this time, the thieves don’t just cut the lock.

“Hooks up the truck directly to the fence,” said Martinez. “Just floors it and the whole gate collapses and is drug out of the parking lot.”

After ditching the fence, the crooks return about thirty minutes later, drive right into the yard, and take off with another welder and trailer. The local business said these thieves are stealing its livelihood.

“When they steal our equipment, we have to send our employees home, they miss out on their paycheck,” said Martinez.

Jack’s Mechanical Solutions did file a police report for both incidents, but no luck yet identifying the suspects. The construction company is offering a cash reward for anyone who has information or recognizes the suspects.