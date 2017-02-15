Community Calendar: Black History Month Activities

Cathryn McGill from the New Mexico Black History Organizing Committee, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to some of the Black History Month events and activities in the Duke City.

This is ‘Taste of Soul Week’ in Albuquerque, with many black-owned businesses participating and giving discounts to all those who patronize their establishments. The entire list of restaurants is on the New Mexico Black History Organizing Committee’s website.

Rounding out the week is the ‘2017 Cotton Club Scholarship Gala.’ It’s a night of dining, dancing and dedication, on Saturday, February 18, at the Albuquerque Convention Center at 8 p.m. Tickets to this event can be purchased through their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living