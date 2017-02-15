Clovis man accused of shooting officer sentenced for another crime

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man accused of shooting a police officer will serve two and half years in prison in another case. A jury found 34-year-old Anthony Baca guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened a homeowner with a knife during a burglary.

Baca is still awaiting trial for allegedly shooting a Clovis police officer in August. Police say the officer tried to stop Baca on his bike but Baca ran and then shot the officer in the leg.

Baca also has four other cases pending against him.