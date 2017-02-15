Blue ribbons placed around Rio Rancho Police Department

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue ribbons suddenly popped up around the Rio Rancho Police Department, and whoever put them there is still a mystery.

The blue ribbons, which are a symbol of support for law enforcement, were placed along the railings, flag poles and trees.

Officers say the community often lets them know they are thankful for their work.

“We’d like to say thank you and express our appreciation to all the community members that do take the time to express their appreciation to us, it makes a difference, it brings satisfaction to what we’re trying to do on a daily basis,” Rio Rancho Police Captain Ronald Vigil said.

Whoever put up the ribbons also placed them along Coors where there are also flags hanging for the local police department.

