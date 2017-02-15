Bill would give all inmates sentenced to life chance to plead for parole

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill introduced by one lawmaker would reform the State’s Parole Board and how it operates, to include guaranteeing every inmate sentenced to life a chance to plead to be released after 30 years.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Bill O’Neill, D-Albuquerque.

Sen. O’Neill says every inmate sentenced to life — most of whom are killers — deserves the chance to argue their case to be freed to the Parole Board after 30 years in prison.

Right now, inmates are only eligible to argue their case after 30 years. They are not guaranteed that chance to appear before the Parole Board because the hearings are at the Parole Board’s discretion.

Sen. O’Neill says most of the inmates who have served 30 years would do just fine back in society.

“The research has shown and my personal experience has shown, working in this area, that they are often the best risk for not re-offending,” he said. “They’re old, and they’ve done their time.”

The bill explicitly says the Parole Board wouldn’t be able to deny and inmate parole based solely on the fact that they intentionally killed someone.

The bill would also require the Parole Board to submit its reasoning for denying an inmate parole — something that the Board doesn’t have to do right now.

Sen. O’Neill’s bill has passed one Senate committee already and is scheduled to go through another one soon.

