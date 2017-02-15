Around Town: Mediterranean Food In The Duke City

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque joined New Mexico Living to talk Mediterranean food, gyros and more.

Since Albuquerque isn’t known for its wide selection of Mediterranean food, we may need a “gyro” to help us find the best and that’s where Yelp Albuquerque comes in. Howie suggested three top Mediterranean restaurants according to Yelp contributors. First, a new place called Aura, which has a wide variety of dished with a New Mexican twist. If you’re looking for something new in the downtown area, try Zohra. And last, a staple in the university area, Gyros.

