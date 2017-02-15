Albuquerque Public Schools board eyeing renovations for Jackson Middle School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools board members could finally move forward on a proposal to add some extensive renovations to one of its middle schools.

If approved, nearly $5 million would go towards some major renovations at Jackson Middle School. But it wasn’t that long ago that these improvements were put on hold due to a pending lawsuit filed last year.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Robert Pidcock. It pointed to issues stemming from funding for projects that were grouped together on the ballot and the use of inadequate legal language.

It put a hold on five projects that were in the bidding stage. One of those being the extensive renovations at Jackson Middle School.

At Wednesday’s meeting, board members are looking at accepting a bid and proposal submitted by Thompson Construction, Inc. with a base bid of a little over $4 million.

That money would go towards a new kitchen, cafeteria, and a performance classroom building.

At Wednesday’s meeting, board members could also approve design developments for a phase two classroom as well as administration building improvements at Montessori of the Rio Grande Charter School.