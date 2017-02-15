Albuquerque needle exchange program making neighbors uncomfortable

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state administered needle exchange program is making a neighborhood uncomfortable.

Residents said after people stop at the center and get what they need, they linger in their neighborhood.

“The neighborhood just isn’t what it was when I moved here,” said Deda Austin.

Austin said she’s slowly watched her neighborhood near Central and San Mateo change.

“Things have gotten just a little more dangerous,” said Austin.

Austin believes the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico’s needle exchange program is a factor.

“You didn’t really hear about it for the first few months it was open, it was just kind of like, oh I guess they opened this thing and then all of a sudden, bam,” said Austin.

Neighbors said over time, people struggling with addiction began flooding to the center to exchange their used needles for new ones.

But instead of leaving, neighbors said they started wandering. Neighbors also said they started noticing more crime and littering.

“The concern is people being in the neighborhood that really have no business being here other than going to the needle exchange,” said neighbor Omar Durant.

Center organizers admit they’ve grown, but said it’s a good thing.

“We believe that it’s important,” said Co-Director of the center, Zane Stephens. “People need to be able to access unused equipment to do whatever they need to do, because we can’t make people’s behavior change but we can help make people healthy.”

Organizers said when people are ready to talk or ask for help, they’re there.

“It creates a space to do way more than just exchange syringes,” said Stephens.

City Councilor Pat Davis said he has met with center organizers to see if any changes can be made.

“If somebody wants help, we should be doing what we can to support groups willing to do that help,” said Councilor Davis. “But we have to make sure they’re not taking on more than they can take on their own, and it doesn’t have spillover effects into our neighborhoods.”

Neighbors said they know if it’s not their neighborhood, it will be someone else’s.

“We just have to figure out how to manage the resource better so that nobody gets hurt,” said Austin.

Councilor Davis said he has thrown around some ideas, like offering free bus passes to people who use the service so they can easily leave.

Center organizers also said they’ve been working hard to become better neighbors, like posting signs that tell people not to linger.