Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: White House gives names of possible National Security Advisor replacement

1. A new, interim national security advisor will be working with President Trump in the White House. This after former advisor Michael Flynn, stepped down late Monday night after reports that he misled the administration about his contacts with Russia. He’s accused of discussion sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador before President Trump took office. Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who’s replacing Flynn for now, is reportedly being considered as a permanent replacement along with retired General David Petraeus.

2. Today will be the last day of rain and snow for the work week as our storm system continues its trek east, clearing the state. We’ll squeeze in scattered morning showers but these showers will fade by late day giving way to a mostly to partly cloudy sky this evening.

3. A Belen High School basketball coach and teacher has been suspended without pay. He is accused of child molestation. Police say they arrested 34-year-old Patrick Mondragon Sunday morning after another adult found him with a 17-year-old female family member in the middle of the night. The victim told police the abuse started when she was 12 years old. To protect the victim, police aren’t releasing exactly how she and Mondragon are related.

4. New Mexico lawmakers are expected to discuss a bill soon that would create special chile license plate. Under a proposal by Rep. Cathrynn Brown of Carlsbad, drivers could pay a $35 fee on top of registration to get one. A portion of that money will go to the Farm and Ranch Heritage museum in Las Cruces, to help fund educational programs.

5. Some local couples are preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day by exchanging vows. For the 17th year, the Metropolitan Court will convert its 9th floor into wedding central. There’s no fee for the service.

