Newborns wear red hats to support fight against heart disease

By Published: Updated:
newborn-red-hats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newborn babies received a special Valentine’s Day gift Tuesday.

Volunteers with the American Heart Association knitted bright, red hats for them. It’s part of the association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts initiative.

During National Heart Month, the American Heart Association encourages all — newborns included — to wear red in support of the fight against heart disease.

“We all want to take care of our hearts. We have family members that have heart disease and issues and we want to make sure that everyone has awareness in February, ‘Heart Month,’ to take care of our hearts,” Jennifer Sandoval, American Heart Association, said.

Congenital heart defects is the number one killer of newborns.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s