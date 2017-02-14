Newborns wear red hats to support fight against heart disease

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newborn babies received a special Valentine’s Day gift Tuesday.

Volunteers with the American Heart Association knitted bright, red hats for them. It’s part of the association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts initiative.

During National Heart Month, the American Heart Association encourages all — newborns included — to wear red in support of the fight against heart disease.

“We all want to take care of our hearts. We have family members that have heart disease and issues and we want to make sure that everyone has awareness in February, ‘Heart Month,’ to take care of our hearts,” Jennifer Sandoval, American Heart Association, said.

Congenital heart defects is the number one killer of newborns.