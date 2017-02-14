New Mexico posts officials’ financial disclosure statements

New Mexico Roundhouse 2016

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office has posted on its website the 2017 financial disclosure statements of hundreds of state officials including the governor and lawmakers.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Monday that statements for the previous five years will be posted in the coming months.

Toulouse Oliver said the business dealings of public officials should be accessible to all New Mexicans and that more transparency should give people confidence that the majority of officials are working on their behalf and living within the law.

In recent years, the information had been available upon request only.

Filed by most officials by Jan. 31, disclosures are intended as a precaution against conflicts of interest in government under the Financial Disclosure Act and are signed under penalty of perjury.

