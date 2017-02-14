New Mexico attorney marries couples at drive-thru window

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – At the Rio Rancho Law Offices, Michael Sanchez’s job title is Attorney. It’s also Ordained Minister.

“By joining hands, you take upon yourself the relationship of husband and wife,” said Sanchez to a couple.

It was eight years ago when Sanchez said he decided to turn his law office into a place for love, too.

“Any time somebody wants to get married and they want to do a fast getaway, we have a drive up window,” said Sanchez.

This February 14, couples were able to drive right up to the window and tie the knot for free.

“It’s the day of love,” said Sanchez. “We want everyone to feel happy for their wedding.”

Michele and Thomas Graves decided to renew their vows Valentine’s Day after 23 years of marriage.

“It was something different you know,” said Michele. “Not many people do a drive-thru wedding.”

The couple also had advice for anyone getting married for the first time Tuesday.

“Communication is key,” said Michele. “Talk to each other. Really talk to each other and be friends. If you can be friends then it will last a lifetime.”

Valentine’s Day or not, Sanchez said he’s ready to complete a couple’s love story any day of the year.

Couples can also walk inside the law firm to get married. Sanchez said sometimes an Elvis impersonator will make an appearance.