New details emerge after 3-year-old found alone near Albuquerque zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about a little girl found wandering the streets of Albuquerque alone Monday and how she ended up there. The 3-year-old only lives about a block over but when neighbors found her they said she was in her pajamas with no shoes standing at the corner of this busy street.

The Albuquerque Police Department sent out pictures of the girl Monday afternoon asking for help finding out who she was and who she belonged to. It’s unclear how long the girl was wandering the neighborhood. After her picture was shown on the news police say a relative of the girl called to identify her.

Police located the girl’s home just about a block over.

According to APD, the girl’s mom was pulling into the driveway as police got there. She told police she left her 3-year-old with her brother who was asleep at the time. She said she left to go pick up food and to visit her boyfriend.

A second brother told police when he got home he found the front door wide open and their brother asleep. It’s not clear why at that time no one called Albuquerque police to notify them the 3-year-old was missing.

Police contacted the Children, Youth and Families Department. They placed the 3-year-old and her 5-year-old sister on a 48-hour hold while police continue to investigate. Police are still determining whether the parents of the little girl will be charged.

Albuquerque police have released lapel video of the incident. Mobile users watch it here »