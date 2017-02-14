National Hispanic Cultural Center gears up for Latin Love Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re still looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day, there’s one local event that will have you up and moving.

The Latin Love Fest is looking to bring the community together through music, dance, local talent and of course, love.

The Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival’s President, John Mancini, and Director of Programming, Jessica Montoya, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to talk about the event.

The night of dancing will begin at 7 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center featuring live music from Ivon Ulibarri and Cafe Mocha.

For this event, partners or previous dance experience is not required. Free dance lessons included.

For more information, visit their website.