ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What better day to get hitched than Valentine’s Day?

Several judges married couples throughout the day at Metro Court in Downtown Albuquerque. For most, it seemed as good a day as any to finally tie the knot.

“We’ve been together for so long now and we’re finally actually doing it now. Twelve years we’ve been together, twelve years,” Margaret Renville, newlywed, said.

This is the 17th year Metro Court has hosted the event.