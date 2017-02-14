Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

High pressure will build in to our west over the next few days leading to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to high 50s. We will stay dry through the first half of the weekend then a storm system will approach by Sunday. Right now the track of that storm is still up in the air but it could dive too far to the south to have a big impact across the state. We will continue to monitor that track and let you know what it looks like as we get closer.

