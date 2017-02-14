Lobos complete sweep of Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -It was a hard fought victory and for a moment had shades of the Nevada comeback against the Lobos. Boise State took a 17 point deficit down to single digits in the closing minute. This time the home team finished as the Craig Neal’s University of New Mexico Lobos hung on to defeat Boise State 78-73 Tuesday night.

Lobos guard Elijah Brown had 27 points in the win. Brown scored 19 second half points. Three Lobos finished in double digits. Senior center Obij Aget scored 14 points. He had 10 in the first half as Aget played one of his best games as a Lobo. He also had five blocked shots. Freshman guard Damien Jefferson had 14 points for the Lobos on 5 of 6 shooting.

Boise State guard Chandler Hunter torched the Lobos for 31 points in a losing effort. The Lobos led from start to finish but, had their momentum broken after Elijah Brown committed a flagrant one foul. That sparked a Boise State rally that got the game as close as three points.

The Boise State loss combined with a Colorado State win has knocked the Broncos out of first place in the Mountain West. Colorado State is now the first place team in a wide open conference race. Boise State moves to second at 9-4. The 9-5 Lobos are in fourth place behind Nevada.

