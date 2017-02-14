In The Kitchen: Lamb Dinner From Indigo Crow

Executive Chef Tony Saccoccia from Indigo Crow, joined New Mexico Living to prepare one of the restaurant’s dinner specials for Valentine’s Day, Lamb Sirloin.

The Lamb Dinner is one of many options you have for enjoying your Valentine’s Day date and the Corrales restaurant is getting ready for the warmer months with a new chef, menu and patio.

They are open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday. For more on featured menu items and dinner specials visit their website.

Ingredients for the Lamb Sirloin Dinner

lamb sirloin

confit potatoes

sambal creme

demi-glace

sage

vegetable medley

white wine

garlic & shallots

salt and pepper

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living