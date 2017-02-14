Hidden History: ‘Blind Tom’ Higgins



Roanoke, Va (NEXSTAR) – The melody may seem simplistic, but the story behind the composer is anything but.

Curator of Music and Performing Arts Dwandalyn Reece says, “Tom Wiggins was a piano, musical prodigy.”

Born in 1856 in Columbus Georgia, Thomas Green Wiggins was a slave, born blind with mental challenges.

“He might have been autistic,” says Reece.

The world came to know him as ‘Blind Tom’. He composed over a thousand compositions.

His owners thought his disabilities made him useless and wanted him killed.

“He was unable to work in the fields, or do any kind of hard labor,” says Reece.

But his mother pleaded with Colonel James Bethune to buy her entire family to spare Blind Tom’s life. The Colonel did, in an act of compassion that would earn the Bethune family a fortune.

Blind Tom had an encyclopedic memory and could mimic sounds.

“He could master anything. Languages, sounds of animals,” says Reece.

At the age of three, while playing in the slave owner’s house, Tom found a piano.

“What Tom Wiggins was able to do was incorporate the sounds and scenes and everything he has heard and experience and put it into his own compositions,” says Reece.

By the age of five, Tom was performing for audiences around the world.

“The ‘musical prodigy’ was an apt title for what he could do. He could play two melodies at one time. 1857 imagine seeing that on stage, you can see why the audience was astounded,” says Reece.

Tom’s most famous piece was ‘The Battle of Manassas’. Tom heard his slave owner’s son describe the confederate victory at Bull Run and played it on the ivory keys, dramatizing the sound of the marching soldiers and booming cannons.

Whites at the time thought Tom’s music was supporting the confederate army, other slaves thought he was a traitor.

“There is an interesting relationship here that his music and what he is creating is benefitting the same system that’s oppressing him,” says Reece.

Tom’s oppression kept going even after slavery ended.

“Through some negotiation, his mother signed away rights so to speak,” says Reece.

The deal: Tom’s mom got a place to live and a little money while the Bethune’s kept control over Tom and his music.

After more than 40 years on stage, Tom died in 1908 at the age of 59. Although hidden in history, his music still has an impact today.

“Blind Tom laid the ground work for probably played off in jazz and jazz played off in hip-hop, so there is a continuity of cultural tradition.”, says Reece.