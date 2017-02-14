Health officials warn of widespread flu activity

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is now experiencing widespread flu activity and the Department of Health is issuing a warning.

Doctors say just this past week there have been more than 120 cases reported. There have also been four flu-related deaths. They say people need to take the flu seriously.

“Highly recommended is getting the flu vaccine for them to have better protection, better immunity during this season,” Dr. Janet Ventura from UNM Hospital said.

The state says there have been 109 hospitalizations statewide. More than half of those hospitalizations have been among patients 65 and older.

