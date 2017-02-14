For Your Information: Etiquette Mistakes To Avoid On Valentine’s Day

Maryanne Parker from Manor of Manners joined New Mexico Living to help us with our Valentine’s Day date with the five etiquette mistakes to avoid.

First, don’t be late for your date, arrive on time, because as Maryanne said, “There is no such thing as fashionably late.” Next, don’t dress too casual, dress to the occasion. Third, avoid uncomfortable topics or focusing on past issues, talk about something nice. Also, leave your phone alone and focus on the date itself. Last, don’t avoid eye contact, look into your date’s eyes to show you are paying attention.

