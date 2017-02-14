For Your Education: Save Time and Money At National American University

Jill Kissinger, Campus Director at National American University, joined New Mexico Living to explain the NAU Advantage and how it helps you save time and money.

NAU is implementing a new program with tiered tuition where the more classes you take in each term the lower each credit costs. This, in turn, saves students money while they attend full-time.

There are multiple classes and degrees available through NAU and with two Albuquerque campuses. Spring Classes begin March 9, so there is still time to register and the Nursing Clinical Core starts in March as well. For more information, visit the campus of your choice in person or online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by National American University