Family woman in New Mexico police shooting settles lawsuit

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) – The family of a woman fatally shot by a Texas police officer during a high-speed chase into New Mexico has settled a federal lawsuit.

Attorney Joseph Zebas told the Hobbs News-Sun that the family of Amy Reyna settled the case for an amount sealed by court order.

Authorities say the 35-year-old Reyna was shot near Hobbs in 2013 after a chase that began in Denver City, Texas. Police say she was wanted on several felony warrants out of Texas and New Mexico.

Authorities say Reyna into a southeastern New Mexico pasture and stopped before Denver City officer Ryan Taylor fired seven shots at her car,

Denver City attorney Warren New confirms the case was settled and that Taylor is still employed with the police department.