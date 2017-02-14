Family awarded $1.6M after incident involving Las Cruces police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An airman and his wife were awarded more than $1 million for what a pair of New Mexico cops did to them.

One of the officers slammed the woman’s face into the ground in front of her young son, and then was caught on tape bragging about it.

Officers were responding to a neighborhood argument over barking dogs. It ended with an officer going way overboard.

“Yeah, she got thrown…Alright, cool…Face full of rocks.”

That’s belt tape audio of Las Cruces Police Officer Isaiah Baker joking with another officer that he gave the woman a “face full of rocks.”

In 2013, police responded to a dispute between neighbors, “about that neighbor throwing rocks at neighborhood dogs.”

Jillian Beck was in the middle of the argument. When she approached the officers about what was going on, she became upset.

“Refused to listen and were very rude to her. She did get upset and she did raise her voice with the officers,” Beck’s attorney said.

Her attorney said things escalated quickly. Then out of nowhere, “that officer approached Jillian from behind and slammed her to the ground into rock landscaping.”

Then the officer arrested her.

The attorney said Jillian’s husband and 4-year-old son had to watch the whole ordeal. Then a second officer, Joseph Campa, arrested her husband.

“Alleging that he resisted officers because he took a step towards his wife when he saw her slammed on the ground,” said Beck’s attorney.

The Becks sued the Las Cruces Police Department.

Last week, a jury unanimously awarded the Becks $1.6 million.

After the incident, the Becks moved out of state. The Las Cruces Police Department did not want to comment on the matter.

The Becks’ attorney said to her knowledge, both the officers involved are still Las Cruces Police Officers.